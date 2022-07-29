NEW YORK (PIX11) — Families of the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks had some old wounds opened after learning former President Trump defended the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament in New Jersey.

Matthew Bocchi was just nine years old when he lost his father John, who worked at Cantor Fitzgerald in the North Tower.

“I looked at countless images of people hanging out of the windows of the North Tower, hoping I can locate my father and know his final whereabouts that morning,” Bocchi recalled. “The thing is, we are constantly reminded of 9/11, every single year we have to see the footage on television and if we want to avoid it – we can’t.”

Bocchi, alongside others who were reminded of the tragedy, is determined to shed light on the relations between Saudi Arabia and the attack’s hijackers.

Bocchi joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about the issue.

