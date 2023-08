HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) – Eight people, including a firefighter, were injured in a compactor chute fire at a 30-story building in Harlem Wednesday, the FDNY said.

The fire broke out along Frederick Douglass Boulevard near 155th Street around 8 p.m. The FDNY said the fire broke out on the 28th floor.

The FDNY said one person was seriously injured. It took two hours to get the fire under control, officials said.