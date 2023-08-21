MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Seven people were struck after a Honda Accord drove through a red light at West 36th Street and 6th Avenue in Midtown, police said.

Officials said the incident happened before midnight Sunday. Police said the 29-year-old driver from Belle Mead, New Jersey fled the scene and made her way onto the Long Island Expressway.

A Taco Bell employee shot video of the incident and told PIX11 News he offered to help the victims by giving them water and napkins.

The driver then crashed into two other vehicles in the vicinity of 188th Street and the Clearview Expressway, according to authorities. Police said she was taken into custody and appeared mentally unstable.

Everyone is expected to survive, officials said. The woman is being evaluated at North Shore University Hospital.

She is expected to face a slew of charges, police said.