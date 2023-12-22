NEW YORK (PIX11) – This holiday season is expected to be the busiest on record as 7.5 million will be flying between Dec. 23 through the new year, according to AAA.

The TSA recommends you get to the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

It’s also encouraged to put any presents in gift bags and not wrap them in case they need to be looked at, the agency said.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said so far, 2023 has seen the lowest cancellation rate in the last five years.

He said that if your flight gets canceled for any reason, you are entitled to a full refund instead of rebooking.

At least 104 million people are expected to drive to their holiday destination between Christmas and New Year’s, according to AAA.