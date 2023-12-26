MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – At least six people were arrested after hundreds of protesters took to city streets for a pro-Palestinian rally on Christmas in Midtown, according to the NYPD.

Protesters marched near the Rockefeller Christmas tree and St. Patrick’s Cathedral for the “All Out of Palestine. Christmas is Cancelled” demonstration.

The ralliers carried a mock nativity scene, arguing that since Christmas festivities were virtually canceled in Bethlehem due to the ongoing devastation in Gaza, it should be canceled in the U.S.

They said they were mourning the 20,000 Palestinian lives lost during the war between Israel and Hamas.

The protest later moved closer to Pershing Square, where things got tense between protesters and police at times.

Finally, protesters made their way to Union Square where pro-Palestinian graffiti was placed where the Winter Village is.

The last arrest happened around 7:30 p.m. The NYPD has not confirmed what they’ll be charged with.