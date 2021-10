NEW YORK — Actors Brittany Adebumola and Joseph David-Jones joined the PIX11 Morning News Tuesday to offer a preview of their highly anticipated series “4400.”

The series begins after 4,400 people vanish without a trace. Years later, they return to Detroit, and they haven’t aged a day. Now, the government is on a mission to investigate the strange phenomenon.

The show premieres on Monday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. on PIX11.