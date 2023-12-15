WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – At least four people were injured Friday morning after a four-alarm fire broke out at a Brooklyn building, according to the FDNY.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on Kingsland Avenue at the intersection of Eagle Street, according to fire officials.

Officials said the fire spread from one building to a second building.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene, according to the FDNY.

