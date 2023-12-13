KINGSBRIDGE, The Bronx (PIX11) – A four-alarm fire broke out inside seven stores in the Bronx Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. on West 231st Street and Broadway, Over 170 firefighters and EMS are responding to the fire, according to fire officials.

One person was minorly injured, officials said. Firefighters are still working to put out the fire.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.