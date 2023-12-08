NEW YORK (PIX11) – Slashings at three different New York City schools, two of them in the Bronx, have left several students hurt as the city rolls back on its school safety agent program.

The latest slashing happened Thursday at the AECI Charter School in Melrose. Two 15-year-old boys were playing around when one of them pulled out a knife and slashed the other in the face, according to the NYPD.

The boy was taken into custody, police said.

A 12-year-old girl was also attacked on Wednesday at IS 123 in the Bronx. A 14-year-old boy used a weapon to slash her, according to the school safety union.

A 15-year-old student was stabbed at Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn on Tuesday. The student and another boy got into a fight, according to authorities.

The school was placed on lockdown following the attack, and police said the victim is expected to recover.

The city recently cut a school safety program class that had 250 recruits. Elected officials and public safety activists argue that the suspension of the program compromises the safety of students.

