THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police have identified three people, including a 5-year-old boy, who were found fatally stabbed in the Bronx on Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Officers found 38-year-old Jonathan Rivera fatally stabbed in the first-floor hallway of a building on 136th Street in Mott Haven, police said. The bodies of 33-year-old Hanoi Peralta and 5-year-old Kayden Rivera were discovered inside the first-floor apartment, where they lived with the first victim, according to authorities.

Police were unable to confirm the relationship between the three victims, and are investigating the stabbings as a triple homicide. A motive is also unclear, according to authorities.

Detectives are not investigating the stabbings as a murder-suicide, although that hasn’t been ruled out, according to sources.

Neighbors told PIX11 News that the three were a loving family and members of the community.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the stabbings, according to authorities.