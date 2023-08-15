BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Three people were injured after a minibus slammed into a storefront in Crown Heights, the FDNY said.

Officials said that they received a call about the crash around 11 p.m. The bus has since been removed from the building, according to authorities.

The injured were transported to Kings County Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

