New York (PIX11) New Yorkers get a dose of the Philippines during the 2023 Philippine Independence Day Parade. This year’s celebration will have the streets lined with lively music, performances, and colorful costumes. Consul General Senen T. Mangalile, Nora Galleros, and Dr. Dely Go discuss the parade with PIX11’s Hazel who is the emcee of the huge event.

