New York (PIX11) The 2023 NY Latino Film Festival kicks off Latin heritage month with a 10 day event. The festival will showcase 115 films from 20 countries. Calixto Chinchilla, founder of the festival, expresses that it will have a little bit of everything and will be action packed.

One of the films being featured is ‘Story Ave.’ Director Aristotle Torres joined Chinchilla to talk more about the movie and his mission to show another perspective of living in the Bronx and New York.

Along with films, people can expect some free events. The 2023 NY Latino Film Festival runs from September 15, 2023 through September 24, 2024. For tickets and information visit nylatinofilmfestival.com.