New York (PIX11) Horror fans may not want to miss out on the 2023 Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. The event gives audiences a chance to see new movies before they hit the theaters. Festival programmer Joseph Hernandez shares that awards will be given out, plus there will be Q&A’s, trivia, and parties.

One of the films to be showcased at the festival is ‘Booger.’ The movie follows a woman who loses her roommate’s cat but later turns into a cat herself. Mary Dauterman who is the filmmaker describes it as funny, awkward, and gross.

2023 Brooklyn Horror Film Festival runs from October 12, 2023 to October 19, 2023. For more information visit brooklynhorrorfest.com.