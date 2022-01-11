2022 Astrology preview with astrologer Danielle Arias

2022 is starting off with quite the astrological bang! 

The new year kicked off with a New Moon in Capricorn. Astrology experts suggests that means it’s a good time to focus on career goals for the year and start to “take action.”  

Now, the first Mercury in Retrograde for 2022 is right around the corner, and it’s one of four forecasted for this year. PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked with Danielle Arias, an astrologer and creator of the Stars, Moon and Sun website, about what the stars have in store for 2022 and for each sign the rest of this month.  

