NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for two suspects wanted for a string of wallet thefts across New York City between June and August.

The first incident happened on June 10, police said, where the suspects stole a man’s wallet right out of his hands on the A train near the West 23rd Street and 8th Avenue stop in Chelsea.

The suspects then struck again about two months later on Aug. 4, where police said they stole money from a wallet inside a backpack near the Dekalb and Flatbush avenues R subway stop in Downtown Brooklyn.

Authorities said two days later, on Aug. 6, the same suspects and four others grabbed a 46-year-old man’s wallet from his pants pocket and punched him multiple times. It happened near the St. Nicholas Avenue and West 145th Street D train station in Harlem.

Police said the victim was injured but will recover.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).