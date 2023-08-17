NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for two men wanted in four scooter headphone robberies in Manhattan and the Bronx that took place in July.

The first incident happened on July 3, when the suspects hit a man in the head and tried to take his headphones on East 79th Street, police said.

Just a block away and two hours later, police said the suspects tried to steal another set of headphones from a woman.

Police said later that same day in the same Upper East Side neighborhood, the duo snatched headphones from another woman’s head.

Then, four days later, police said the pair forcibly took headphones from a woman in the Bronx.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).