NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police said two men were arrested in connection with a shooting outside of a Bay Ridge sneaker store that happened in broad daylight.

The shooting happened on June 23 on 5th Avenue. Police said 21-year-old Abu Gaye and 20-year-old Omogoriola Omotosho circled the area near the store before they opened fire on two men in a sedan.

Police said two victims, a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Gaye and Omotosho face attempted murder and weapons charges.