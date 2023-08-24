QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two people were killed in an early morning crash on the Whitestone Expressway Thursday, police said.

Police said two Honda’s were involved in a head-on collision around 2:15 a.m. A Honda Pilot was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck a Honda HRV, according to authorities.

Police said a 25-year-old man in the Honda Pilot and the 45-year-old driver in the Honda HRV were killed.

Two passengers in the Honda Pilot, a 35-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital.