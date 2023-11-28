QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two police officers were injured while they were following a stolen vehicle in Queens Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

A 2019 Range Rover was reported stolen near 28th Street and 28th Avenue around 6:59 a.m., according to authorities. Officers found the vehicle near 35th Avenue and the Clearview Expressway, police said, and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle fled from the area, followed by a white Mercedes, and ended up crashing into multiple cars, according to authorities.

Police said four suspects ran in different directions after the crash, and that they were all taken into custody.

