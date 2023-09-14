NEW YORK (PIX11) – Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash on the Major Deegan Expressway early Thursday that started with a police pursuit out of Yonkers, according to authorities.

Yonkers police said officers were looking into a robbery and found the suspect at the Cross County Shopping Center. He fled in his car, a Jeep Cherokee with Connecticut plates, sources said.

The suspect then got onto the Major Deegan Expressway and traveled south in the northbound lanes, according to authorities. That’s when officers notified the NYPD and both departments started to search for the suspect in the southbound lanes, Yonkers police said.

The suspect’s car crashed into a Honda Civic, injuring a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, according to the NYPD.

The suspect got out of his car following the crash and fled to the nearby woods on foot, Yonkers police said. He still hasn’t been caught, according to authorities.