NEW YORK (PIX11) – There are all kinds of Thanksgiving week traditions in New York – that includes shopping.

It’s estimated 182 million people are planning to shop in-store and online this week, according to the National Retail Federation. Officials said 74% plan to shop during the holiday week, up from 69% in 2019.

In addition, 130 million people are expected to shop on Black Friday while 71 million people will shop on Cyber Monday, according to the agency.

More than half of shoppers said they’re shopping because the deals are too good to pass up, the agency said, while 28% plan to shop because it’s tradition.