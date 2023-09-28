EAST HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 18-year-old was arraigned Wednesday night for allegedly making ghost guns in the same apartment as a day care in East Harlem.

Karon Coley is charged with felony gun possession and is accused of owning an assault-style weapon and other loaded guns. The guns were allegedly all made in Coley’s bedroom with a 3D printer, according to the NYPD.

Mayor Eric Adams vowed during a news conference Wednesday that change must happen to protect the city’s youngest.

“This is a heartbreaking scenario,” he said.

PIX11’s Nicole Johnson rode along the operation that led to the bust and got an up-close look as the NYPD fights to find ghost gun makers. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were both taken into custody during the West Harlem operation.

Police believe the teenagers were using stolen credit cards to buy the parts and frequently using 3D printers to make parts as well.

Adams said police should be riding along during day care inspections. There are 7,000 home day cares in New York City alone.

April Coley, the mother of Karon Coley, spoke to PIX11 on the phone about her son’s arrest.

“All I know is the gist of it about guns, but there was no one present besides my son,” she said. “The day care area was not located where these items were found.”

Police haven’t charged April Coley, who runs the day care, in connection with the bust. The day care being run out of the apartment has closed.

The bust comes after a Bronx day care owner, her husband and her husband’s cousin were all arrested after four children overdosed when they were exposed to fentanyl, one fatally.