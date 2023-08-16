BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy in the stomach late Tuesday night inside a community center in Crown Heights.

Police said the teen allegedly got into an argument with the suspect before he was shot while standing in the lobby of the Major R. Owens Health and Wellness Community Center.

The teen is in critical condition, according to authorities.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants and red sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).