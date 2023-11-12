BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – At least 17 people were injured, three of them critically, after a massive fire broke out in a Crown Heights apartment building Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. There was heavy fire on three floors of the building, according to FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito.

“A fire operation like this with heavy fire… very dangerous operation for our firefighters; at the same time, conducting searches,” Esposito said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.