MORRIS HEIGHTS, The Bronx (PIX11) – At least 138 people were displaced Monday after a building in the Bronx partially collapsed, according to officials.

The collapse at 1915 Billingsley Terrace happened around 3:30 p.m., first responders said. Many people who live in the 50-unit building were still at work or school when the collapse happened, according to authorities.

Firefighters made it on the scene in 90 seconds and searched through debris and rubble for hours using drones, dogs and robots to search for any victims, officials said.

Only two people suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

The building was constructed in 1927 and is seven stories tall, according to the Department of Buildings. There were several open violations around unsafe façade conditions, though none of them were structural.

Work was being done on the building when the collapse happened, according to authorities. A report said the building had mortar that was deteriorating and cracked bricks.

It’s not known what will happen to the rest of the building that is still standing.

Anyone in need of assistance can go to P.S. 396, where the Red Cross is stationed. The Red Cross said caseworkers will continue to work with impacted residents to connect them with resources they need to move forward.