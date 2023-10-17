New York (PIX11) For the 12th year, the Montclair Film Festival continues to support emerging filmmakers and voices. Tom Hall and Evie Colbert stopped by to discuss what to expect.

There’s a full schedule of feature films, shorts, documentaries and more. The festival kicks off with the film ‘Dream Scenario’ starring Nicolas Cage. It follows a man whose life begins to change after many strangers start to see him in their dreams. Hall shares that Cage gives a career-best performance.

Martin Scorsese will be honored and given a special award. The producer and director will also participate in a panel discussion hosted by Stephen Colbert.

The Montclair Film Festival runs from October 20, 2023 through October 29, 2023. For tickets and information visit montclairfilm.org.