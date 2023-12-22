NEW YORK (PIX11) – At least 104 million people are expected to hit the roads to travel between Christmas and New Year’s, according to AAA.

The agency said the best time to leave for any holiday traveling would be before 10 a.m. Saturday. If you’re willing to make it work with your holiday plans, AAA said there are fewer people on the roads on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The best way to stay safe while driving is to make sure you’re up-to-date with any maintenance your car needs, according to experts. More than 937,000 people are expected to experience a car breakdown during the busy travel period, AAA said.

Experts said you should check your car tires and battery before hitting the road. Other things to consider include making sure your transmission is in good shape and changing your oil.

Gas prices are at the lowest they have been during the holidays since 2020.

At least 7.5 million people are expected to fly during the holiday season, according to AAA.