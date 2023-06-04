LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The seventh annual Tunnel to Towers Climb, an inspirational and moving event to honor first responders, was held Sunday at One World Trade Center.

About 1,000 people climbed 104 floors, simulating what it would have been like for first responders and people in the stairwells of the Twin Towers during the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The money that is raised helps provide mortgage-free homes to America’s injured veterans as well as families of those who lost their lives or have been catastrophically injured in the line of duty.

Watch the video for more on this story.