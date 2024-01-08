BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – One person was killed and three people were injured following a car crash in Brooklyn early Monday morning, according to the NYPD.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Stockholm Street and Irving Avenue in Bushwick.

PIX11 News is told one car T-boned another, immediately killing the right rear passenger in the car that was hit, according to authorities.

Police said the front passenger was thrown from the car. They’re in critical condition, according to authorities.

Two others were also injured in the crash, police said. All of the victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, according to authorities.

Police said after the crash, several people in the other car ran away. Officers are still looking for them, according to authorities.