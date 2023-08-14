THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – One driver was killed and another critically injured in a multi-car crash early Sunday that spanned both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Major Deegan Expressway, officials said.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad said the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. A Honda Accord was disabled in the left lane after it lost control on wet roads and struck a wall, authorities said.

When the 22-year-old driver got out of the car to check the damage, officials said a 61-year-old driver of a Subaru collided with the parked Honda. The 22-year-old driver was then thrown over the center wall into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane, according to authorities.

Officials said a 37-year-old man driving a Jeep Wrangler struck the 22-year-old, causing the car to overturn. The Jeep continued to slide on the wet highway, authorities said, and partially ejected the 37-year-old through the soft top roof of the car.

EMS pronounced the 22-year-old dead at the scene. Officials identified him as Justin Francisco, of Mount Vernon.

The 37-year-old Jeep driver is in critical condition at St. Barnabas Hospital, authorities said.