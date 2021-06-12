More vaccines, more fans at Citi Field signs of reopening as NY edges toward 70% threshold

NEW YORK — The latest data show more than 69% of all adults statewide have received at least one dose.

New York City lags slightly behind, with 64% of all city residents having received their first shot. City and state officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated.

One of the vaccines making headlines Friday is Johnson & Johnson. The FDA is ordering 60 million doses of J&J that were produced at a troubled Baltimore factory to be tossed out because of possible contamination.

But the FDA also extended the shelf-life of the single shot vaccine from three months to four and a half months. This comes as millions of unused doses nationwide near their expiration date.

I other COVID-related news, a vaccination site was opened Friday at the Empire State Building.

Meanwhile, continued signs of reopening. The Mets significantly increased capacity at Citi Field to nearly 34,000 seats, or nearly 80% of full capacity. About 90% of the available seats at Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres are reserved for fully vaccinated fans.

New York is on the verge of eliminating the pandemic restrictions. Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced any remaining restrictions will be lifted once 70% of all adult New Yorkers have received their first dose.