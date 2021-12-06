More than 30 NY hospitals stopping nonessential procedures amid COVID spike

NEW YORK — The Department of Health directed more than 30 hospitals to limit non-essential procedures amid an ongoing spike in COVID cases.

The order kicks in for procedures scheduled on or after Dec. 9. As of Monday, it applies to 32 hospitals.

A dozen cases of the omicron variant have been found in New York. It comes as hospitals statewide continue to strain under a surge in coronavirus cases, most traced to the delta variant, along with staffing shortages.

The number of people testing positive statewide each day for the virus has doubled in the last 30 days.

Gov. Kathy Hochul in recent days authorized the Health Department to limit nonessential, non-urgent procedures at hospitals close to running out of beds and deployed National Guard teams to relieve healthcare workers at facilities dealing with staffing issues and surging caseloads.

See the list of hospitals below:

HOSPITAL HOSPITAL NETWORK REGION COUNTY 1 A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital Bassett Healthcare Network Mohawk Valley Otsego 2 Albany Medical Center Hospital Albany Medical Center Capital Region Albany 3 Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc. Independent Western New York Chautauqua 4 Canton-Potsdam Hospital St. Lawrence Health System North Country St. Lawrence 5 Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center North Star Health Alliance North Country St. Lawrence 6 Crouse Hospital Crouse Health Central New York Onondaga 7 Erie County Medical Center Independent Western New York Erie 8 F.F. Thompson Hospital University of Rochester Medical Center Finger Lakes Onrario 9 Faxton-St Lukes Healthcare St Lukes Division Mohawk Valley Health System Mohawk Valley Oneida 10 Geneva General Hospital Finger Lakes Health Finger Lakes Ontario 11 Glens Falls Hospital Independent Capital Region Warren 12 Guthrie Cortland Medical Center The Guthrie Clinic Central New York Cortland 13 Highland Hospital University of Rochester Medical Center Finger Lakes Monroe 14 Little Falls Hospital Bassett Healthcare Network Mohawk Valley Herkimer 15 Mercy Hospital of Buffalo Catholic Health, Buffalo Western New York Erie 16 Mount St Marys Hospital and Health Center Catholic Health, Buffalo Western New York Niagara 17 Oneida Health Hospital Independent Central New York Madison 18 Oswego Hospital Independent Central New York Oswego 19 Rochester General Hospital Rochester Regional Health System Finger Lakes Monroe 20 Saratoga Hospital Albany Medical Center Capital Region Saratoga 21 Sisters of Charity Hospital Catholic Health, Buffalo Western New York Erie 22 St Elizabeth Medical Center Mohawk Valley Health System Mohawk Valley Oneida 23 St. Mary’s Healthcare Ascension Health Mohawk Valley Montgomery 24 Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester Medical Center Finger Lakes Monroe 25 The Unity Hospital of Rochester Rochester Regional Health System Finger Lakes Monroe 26 The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center University of Vermont Health Network North Country Franklin 27 The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital University of Vermont Health Network North Country Clinton 28 The University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community Hospital The University of Vermont Health Network North Country Essex 29 University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center Independent Central Onondaga 30 UPMC Chautauqua at WCA UPMC Western New York Chautauqua 31 UPSTATE University Hospital at Community General Independent Central New York Onondaga 32 Wyoming County Community Hospital Independent Finger Lakes Wyoming