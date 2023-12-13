NEW YORK (PIX11) — You have to give a little love to the Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson after his performance Sunday in a 30-6 win against the Houston Texans.

He cut it loose in the 2nd half, threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns, and played arguably his best game as a Jet.

Does this mean he has a future with the Jets?

Probably not, as a report came out from the Desert News, Wilson’s hometown newspaper in Utah, over the weekend that the Jets have told Wilson that he will be traded in the offseason and that Wilson and Saleh mutually agreed to a parting of ways after the benching.

When asked about it yesterday, Saleh did not deny it, adding that his conversations with Wilson are about football and GM Joe Douglas handles all the other stuff. Wilson showed you why the Jets drafted him second overall on Sunday.

He is physically gifted, with arm strength and mobility, but it has never clicked here in New York. When they drafted Wilson, this was his team. That is no longer the case, as this is clearly the franchise for Aaron Rodgers.

Wilson’s performance on Sunday will get another team to bite, and I do think for everyone involved, the Jets organization and Wilson, a change of scenery is necessary.

On Sunday, Wilson played like he had nothing to lose, and he didn’t because he knows his future is no longer here and nothing that happens the rest of the season will alter that script.

Wilson showed a lot with his performance on Sunday after a tumultuous week off the field. With that, his mental strength was more impressive than any throw he made against the Texans.

Therein lies the real growth of Zach Wilson. Up next, the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.