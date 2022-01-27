With temperatures freezing, Bronx public housing residents say they have no heat

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Bronx public housing angers were hot with anger, even as they shivered in the cold of their unheated homes.

Fort Independence Houses resident Maribel Dalmasi said she spends her nights bundled up in front of her one space heater. Her bedroom is ice cold.

“It’s freezing. I have nowhere else to go,” said Dalmasi.

Barbara Lauray, the tenant president of the development, said two buildings — covering 344 apartments and 750 residents — have no heat. The mobile boiler installed two months ago is unreliable and Lauray said she wants a long-term fix. She also said the community center needs heat and repairs.

“We have exposed wires here no heat. We have senior citizen programs here everyday,” said center director Kevin Belmont.

Crews were working on the New York City Housing Authority mobile boilers when PIX11 News visited.

“NYCHA is currently experiencing an outage at Fort Independence Houses due to a semi-ruptured hose in the mobile boiler,” an agency spokesperson said. “Repairs require a system shut down and take approximately four to six hours to complete. Residents experiencing any issues, including heat or hot water loss in their apartment, should create a work ticket by using the MyNYCHAApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.”

If you have problems with your heat or hot water reach out to Monica Morales direct at monica@pix11.com