With temperatures freezing, Bronx public housing residents say they have no heat

Monica Makes It Happen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Bronx public housing angers were hot with anger, even as they shivered in the cold of their unheated homes.

Fort Independence Houses resident Maribel Dalmasi said she spends her nights bundled up in front of her one space heater. Her bedroom is ice cold.

“It’s freezing.  I have nowhere else to go,” said Dalmasi. 

Barbara Lauray, the tenant president of the development, said two buildings — covering 344 apartments and 750 residents — have no heat. The mobile boiler installed two months ago is unreliable and Lauray said she wants a long-term fix. She also said the community center needs heat and repairs.

“We have exposed wires here no heat.  We have senior citizen programs here everyday,” said center director Kevin Belmont. 

Crews were working on the New York City Housing Authority mobile boilers when PIX11 News visited.

“NYCHA is currently experiencing an outage at Fort Independence Houses due to a semi-ruptured hose in the mobile boiler,” an agency spokesperson said. “Repairs require a system shut down and take approximately four to six hours to complete. Residents experiencing any issues, including heat or hot water loss in their apartment, should create a work ticket by using the MyNYCHAApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.”

If you have problems with your heat or hot water reach out to Monica Morales direct at monica@pix11.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

With temperatures freezing, Bronx public housing residents say they have no heat

Man shot inside Jacobi Medical Center

Bronx BP talks fire survivors frustrated over delay in aid, gun violence and more

Bronx fire survivors say help, donations held up by red tape

Bronx community uniting against gun violence

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter