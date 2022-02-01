Vet leads seniors in demanding heating fix at Brooklyn public housing building

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An Army veteran said he’s freezing most nights in his home at a Brooklyn all-senior public housing complex.

At 82, Edward Grayson is no stranger to leading a fight. He’s now leading seniors in a fight against the New York City Housing Authority for heat.

“I can feel that cold air in here. The other night I just started crying,” he said. “It just doesn’t make no sense! What did we do to deserve this?”

Stuyvesant Gardens Senior Building Tenant Association President Theodora Gladden said she has serious concerns about the cold.

“We are going to wake up and find one of our residents deceased,” Gladden said.

A NYCHA spokesperson said staff checked the building and recorded temperatures in the high 60s and 70s.

“There are no outages at this location and no leaks or issues with the boiler,” the spokesperson said. “Staff raised the boiler temperature and are working to troubleshoot other alternatives, like eliminating window drafts, to ensure residents are more comfortable. Residents experiencing any issues, including heat or hot water loss in their apartment, should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.”

