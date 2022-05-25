UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Water streams out of a bathroom electrical outlet in a mom’s Manhattan public housing apartment.

It also spills out from the kitchen wall and hits a fuse box installed just this past January, mom of two Tomeka Taylor said. The water also flows onto the stove in her Amsterdam Houses home.

She’s tired of cleaning the water up and she worries about the fire hazard. Taylor said she needs a plumber and a permanent fix in her New York City Housing Authority apartment.

“My back is on fire, literally burning because of all the bending I have to do to wring out the mop,” she said.

“NYCHA staff were able to repair a leak to the shower waste line this afternoon, and plasterers have been scheduled for tomorrow to repair the wall,” a NYCHA spokesperson said. “We will work with the resident to schedule painters and subsequent repairs.”

