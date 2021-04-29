Two-dozen Brooklyn NYCHA apartments have no gas

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Twenty-four apartments in several Brooklyn buildings have been without gas service for months, residents said Wednesday.

Sabrina Williams, from Crown Heights, is a mother of four and has been a New York City school bus matron for seven years. She said when she gets home from taking care of kids, she struggles to cook for her own children.

“I work for the Board of Education and am a mother of four. I need Channel 11 to resolve this matter. On Feb. 3, they shut our gas down, and they haven’t given us notice,” said Williams in a cellphone video.

While Sabrina was at work Wednesday, PIX11 visited her building at the Howard Park houses and talked to her neighbors.

Sonia Calcano showed PIX11 the hot plate the city gave her to cook with, and complained it’s impossible to cook a dinner for her family.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 61 buildings have gas outages across the city, according to NYCHA’s own website. Some outages are entire buildings, some are certain lines.

For the service interruption at the Howard Park Houses, NYCHA confirmed it is affecting 24 apartments and is due to a leak.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11, “While we understand gas service interruptions are inconvenient, we also want to ensure our residents’ safety as we work to restore service as quickly as possible. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs, including service interruptions.”

PIX11 will be back to make sure the gas service is restored.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.