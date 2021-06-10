Three real life NYC ‘Golden Girls’ all turn 100 years old!

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — They’re known in the neighborhood as the real life NYC “Golden Girls.”

Three Upper West Side women, longtime friends, are each celebrating their 100th birthday this week.

It’s a big milestone, three women, each with a century of memories, including this year’s pandemic. They say it’s reuniting with friends and family that got them through and now their birthday wish is coming true.

Instead of Rose, Dorothy and Blanche, it’s Ruth, Edith, and Lorraine. They live together, they love each other and their birthdays are all this week.

They are turning 100 years young.

Ruth Schwartz is retired teacher, Edith Moscou an entrepreneur and Lorraine Pirrello was an opera singer at the Met. These three women all now live here in the same building, Atria Senior Living. They wouldn’t have it any other way.

They say they have lived full fabulous lives. They have dozens of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

This past year, surviving and thriving in a pandemic, They found strength in each other and have a very tight friendship. Atria Senior Living is planning a week of festivities to celebrate these amazing women.