Staten Island grandma says rodents took over NYCHA home

STATEN ISLAND, New York — Rodents took over the Staten Island New York City Housing Authority home of a grandma, she told PIX11.

Yvette Berry has been working from home throughout the pandemic helping homeless New Yorkers get supportive services and housing. In that time, she’s faced a constant struggle with rodents running rampant at all hours in her Mariners Harbor home.

“I feel like a certified mouseologist,” she said. “I study their moves. They are taking over.”

Berry thinks the source of the mouse problem is next door.

Hours after PIX11 left her home, Berry said NYCHA crews visited next door and she got a call.

“NYCHA staff visited this apartment on June 11 and scheduled a work order for extermination, but was unable to follow-up today due to the resident being away,” an agency spokesperson said. “We have rescheduled for tomorrow afternoon. There is not a hoarding issue in the adjacent apartment, and we are also working to schedule extermination for that unit tomorrow.”

Send your stories to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.