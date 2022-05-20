SOUTH BRONX (PIX11) — Two Bronx fathers are volunteer coaches for a high school basketball team called the South Bronx Panthers from the Mill Brook Houses. The team is in need of new uniforms, equipment and a place to practice.

Mike Fish and Rich Ayala are Bronx fathers off the court, but on the court they are athletic advisors and mentors to 25 incredible athletes from four different Bronx high schools.

With limited after-school programs in the South Bronx, Fish and Ayala decided to start their own non-profit program called Hoops for Success. Marilyn Rosado said her son Matthew Rivera has blossomed in the game and in life through the program.

Bernie Hernandez, the director of a nonprofit called ASPIRA of NY, delivered a special surprise for the team, donating four basketballs to the program.

The Panthers are gearing up for their next tournament called Hoops for Success on June 18. If you want to help them reach their hoop dreams, a GoFundMe page is accepting donations.