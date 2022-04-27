THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Some Bronx parents want their playgrounds fixed before the summer so their children can have a place to play without getting hurt.

Tanya Pedler, the tenant president of the Morrisania Air Rights Houses, says children should have safe spaces to play. Pedler said conditions inside four playgrounds are either unacceptable or locked up.

At 3125 Park Avenue, there is a padlock on the front gate. Pedler said there’s a sinkhole inside and the running track is falling apart. Just a block away, another playground is padlocked. At the corner of East 161st Street and Park Avenue, Pedler says there are more playground problems.

All four parks are in one NYCHA development within a few blocks of each other. For years, PIX11 News has exposed problems inside NYCHA playgrounds, helping get action and repairs. PIX11 News reached out to NYCHA on these playground problems. A NYCHA spokesperson released the following statement:

“The health and safety of NYCHA residents is always our top priority, and that means at times closing off playgrounds when there are unsafe conditions. There is a small park near 3204 Park Avenue and there are seven playgrounds and three basketball courts at Jackson Houses across the street, which are open to all NYCHA residents. NYCHA staff are working to assess and repair the playgrounds at Morrisania Air Rights and will continue to take the necessary steps to reopen the playgrounds safely.”

