Seniors claim rat problem in Hell’s Kitchen NYCHA building

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Seniors who live in one Hell’s Kitchen building say they have a serious rat problem and it’s a health hazard.

Grace Gilbert, 76, says she too afraid to even go inside her building’s laundry room. Rats are taking over.



“I go somewhere else. I go to another laundromat, not here,” said Gilbert.

Harborview Terrace on 55th Street is an all-senior NYCHA building. Beatrice Williams, 69, lives in the building and says she fights them off with her walker sometimes, but they are not afraid.

“I’m walking here and all of a sudden, there’s one right there and he won’t move out of my way,” said Williams.

One senior said that her chihuahua loves to chase the rats.



Gilbert reached out to PIX11 News for help. She tried complaining about it to management but nothing is done. She wants an explanation and an extermination.

A NYCHA spokesperson responded to PIX11 News’ request for comment.



“Exterminators treated the grounds at this development last week and found no evidence of rodent activity today,” the spokesperson said. “They will continue to monitor this site and provide additional treatment as needed.”

