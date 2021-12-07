Self-defense class offered to seniors amid rise of racially motivated assaults

A demonstrator participates at a rally “Love Our Communities: Build Collective Power” to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence outside the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles Saturday, March 13, 2021. Los Angeles County officials are stepping up their efforts to battle hate crimes against Asian Americans. The “LA vs. Hate” initiative encourages people to call 211 if they are victims or witness an incident of hate. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — 71-year-old Mary Yuen said she was afraid to walk the streets after a number of vicious anti-Asian attacks in the city. But instead of living in fear, she decided to empower herself and take a free self-defense class on the Lower East Side.

Yuen is one of over 20 seniors learning how to defend themselves, thanks to new weekly classes.

“This is about mental empowerment … these folks have felt trapped in their homes,” Jason Lee, who decided to help his neighbors with his wife, Alicia, said. The couple saw how dangerous hate was in the city, and wanted to do something about it.

Every Tuesday afternoon, seniors gather at the University Settlement community center at the Rafael Hernandez Houses.

Instructor Sammy Yuen said people don’t have to be a black belt to fight off an attacker — each class is about teaching a few simple moves that could help these seniors if a bad situation happens.

Organizers plan on expanding this program if more seniors want to take classes.

More information on the classes is available on the University Settlement website.