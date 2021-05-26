Retired Brooklyn cabbie needs repairs, has no cabinets

A retired Brooklyn cab driver said he’s stored his food on the floor in milk crates for over 18 months, waiting on repairs and new kitchen cabinets.

William Logan, 73, drove a cab for over a decade in New York City. He’s seen it all, and has a lot of stories to tell about interesting people who were in the back of his cab.

“I’ve seen a lot of people celebrities — Stevie Wonder, Roberta Flack, Dick Clark,” he said.

Now, retired, Logan lives at the Farragut Houses in Fort Greene. But Logan’s home is really stressing him out.

Volunteers from the Clinton Hill Fort Greene Mutual Aid Network, who recently helped him get vaccinated and shop for groceries, reaching out to PIX11 to tell us his story.

“We used the internet to reach out to PIX11 and bring Mr. Logan’s kitchen story to everyone’s attention. We all just need to take better care of each other,” said Anna Moccia-Field, an organizer for the group.

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA, and they said they’re on it.

“NYCHA staff visited this apartment and are working on scheduling skilled trades in order to repair the cabinets as soon as possible. We have scheduled the apartment to be painted by the end of the month, scheduled repairs for the living room window and bathtub caulking to be done this week, and requested replacements for the refrigerator and a higher toilet seat.”

“PIX11 takes care of business; they are true to what they say,” said Logan.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.