Residents of East Harlem building complain of ‘inconsistent’ elevators

East Harlem residents can’t count on the elevators in their own home.

Mattie D. Williams, 92, from the Wagner Houses, said she feels stuck in her home. Since July, the two elevators in her building haven’t been working consistently, she said.

Her neighbor, 75-years-old Geraldine Richards, said inconsistent elevator service is an inconvenience and also a health hazard for her older neighbors.

Williams and Richards said they just wants to know what NYCHA is doing about maintenance and repairs.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells us,

“NYCHA elevator staff has resolved electrical issues with the controller that were affecting the elevators. The elevators were inspected today and both were running without any issues. Residents experiencing any issues in their apartment or in common areas should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.”

