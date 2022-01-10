Residents of Bronx NYCHA development living with no heat

THE BRONX – An 82-year-old Bronx widower, Miguel Seda, sleeps at night with his ski hat, gloves and four blankets, but said he’s still cold.

“Last night, forget about it. You touch over here on the walls it’s like ice,” said Seda.

Ermimia Evans also lives in the same Bronx building at the Throggs Neck Houses and sais every winter it’s the same struggle to get consistent heat.

“It’s very cold and the apartments have no heat, and my grandmother is 95 years old. She’s layered up: bathrobe, pajamas, socks, slippers,” said Evans.

Monique Johnson is the tenant president and said a possible solution is to have someone 24/7 monitoring the boilers. That way, when the temperatures dip, the heat will be turned on immediately. Johnson said she is in constant communication with NYCHA about heat problems.

“Not too long ago I had COVID, and I had the shivers. I didn’t have heat so I called and said listen if you don’t want me to bring my infected COVID behind to your office, put the heat on and leave it on. They said 10-4,” said Johnson.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News “Throggs Neck Houses has four boilers and they are all in operation. NYCHA staff discovered the main valve was closed earlier and opened it and confirmed temperatures of 78.4 degrees. A 24-hour watch has also been established at this location to ensure consistent heat during the upcoming low temperatures. Residents experiencing any issues, including heat or hot water loss in their apartment should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.”

