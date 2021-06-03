Rats in the toilet? Brooklyn NYCHA development needs rodent removal

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Residents of the Williamsburg houses reached out to PIX11 News for help with a rodent infestation now invading their park, playground and even coming inside the buildings.

Samayia Rillera says huge rats are running wild in her nycha courtyard and recently took over a nearby playground and park.

Just ask her 9-year-old son Chance.

“I’ve seen six in the park. Some came out of nowhere,” he said.

His mother says it’s not just outside, but inside too.

“My neighbors daughter lifted up the toilet seat and there was one in the toilet about to come out,” said Samayia Rillera.

Irma Nevarez, a resident, said that some of them are as big as cats.

“There’s a parade of them, they go to the playground. When they start biting kids we will see what happens.”

A NYCHA spokesperson responded to PIX11 News’ request for comment.

“NYCHA exterminators treated the grounds at Williamsburg Houses today after discovering three rodent burrows on the grounds,” the statement read. “Staff put out rat bait stations and treated the burrows. Staff will continue to treat the grounds twice a week. Keeping NYCHA developments clean is a partnership between our residents and our staff and we will continue working toward ensuring these grounds are kept clean and pest-free.”

