Rats, bugs and a leak: Coney Island grandma needs repairs in public housing home

A Coney Island grandmother is tired of fighting for her family to get repairs, so, after two years of putting in repair tickets, the family tweeted PIX11 to push the City to finally take action.

They say the rodents are starting to invade their bathroom. Melondie Cummings was busy at work Wednesday but spoke to PIX11 about the issue via zoom. She says her family needs help and no one is listening.

“We have reached out to NYCHA for three years now to no avail. I tweeted you because I needed someone to understand the seriousness of not being able to use your bathroom or bathe,” said Cummings.

Cummings says conditions are causing rodents and bugs to infiltrate her bathroom walls.

“One time a mouse fell down and it scared my grandson. It scared me too,” said Cummings.

PIX11 news reached out to the New York City Housing authority. Cummings says within an hour, a NYCHA manager visited the apartment, found a leak upstairs, and promised a plumber would visit.

“NYCHA staff were able to located the leak and plumbers are scheduled to make repairs tomorrow,” the spokesperson said. “Subsequent repairs, including plastering, painting and carpentry, are scheduled for later this week and early next week. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

