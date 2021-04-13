Rat complaints continue at Harlem building

HARLEM, Manhattan — As the rat complaints surge across the city, people who live in one Harlem building say the problem is so bad there, they’re afraid to leave their apartments.

Friday, just outside April Garrison’s front door, rats were everywhere during the day. She says she’s complained, put in a repair ticket, and the rats are still running wild.



“I don’t even want to go in and out of my building,” said Garrison.

Ida Smith says she’s angry about this rat take over. She blames the problem on her neighbors.



“I’ve lived here 48 years, it’s terrible how residents treat the way they live,” said Smith. PIX11 News did see plenty of garbage but also saw NYCHA workers cleaning it up.

“They are huge, like raccoons. They don’t run from us they aren’t scared,” said Andrea McLaughlin, who lives in the building with her family.

McLaughlin would like to see a long term solution and an extermination. PIX11 News reached out to NYCHA. A spokesperson tell us they are looking into these rat problems.

“Beginning tomorrow, our property management and maintenance staff will begin treating both the inside and outside of the building in order to address the issue,” a NYCHA spokesperson said. “Staff will clean out all areas of debris and repair all leaks into the storage rooms, and cut or remove shrubs near the problem areas. Once that work is completed, the exterminators will treat the areas and seal off any openings that might allow rodents into the building. The exterminator team will monitor the progress weekly and will work with the development on its approach to waste disposal.”